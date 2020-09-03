UPDATE - EU to Discuss Possible Implications in Navalny Case - Borrell

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The European Union will closely monitor the situation related to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and will discuss its implications, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the government of Germany, where Navalny is undergoing treatment from an acute health condition since late last month, said that tests found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system. Leonid Rink, a scientist directly involved in the development of Novichok, told Sputnik that Navalny's symptoms were uncharacteristic of poisoning with this toxin.

"It is essential that the Russian government investigates thoroughly and in a transparent manner the assassination attempt of Mr Navalny. Alexei Navalny's case must not go unresolved. Those responsible must be brought to justice ... The European Union will continue to closely follow the issue and discuss its implications," the EU foreign policy chief said in a statement, wishing Navalny a prompt and full recovery.

European Council President Charles Michel has backed Borrell's statement, adding that the 27 EU members were monitoring the situation.

"I condemn in the strongest possible terms the attempt to silence opposition leader #Navalny with a military grade nerve agent. Russia must fully investigate and justice must be served," Michel wrote on Twitter.

On August 20, Navalny suffered a condition that kicked him into a coma during a domestic Russian flight. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, Navalny was flown to the Berlin-based Charite clinic for further treatment.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Wednesday that no toxic substances were detected in tests conducted on Navalny before he was transported to Berlin for treatment after he fell ill on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has also pointed to a lack of evidence behind the allegations and the ministry itself said in a statement that it is interested in fully exchanging data and information related to the incident with the German authorities.