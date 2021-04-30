UPDATE - EU Upset Over Palestinian Election Delay

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The European Union on Friday called the delay in Palestinian elections "deeply disappointing" and urged the Palestinian authority to set a new date as soon as possible.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas said earlier in the day that the elections, including the May 22 legislative vote, would be postponed until Israel guaranteed that it could take place in East Jerusalem.

"We strongly encourage all Palestinian actors to resume efforts to build on the successful talks between the factions over recent months. A new date for elections should be set without delay," the EU said.

The statement, attributed to top EU diplomat Josep Borrell, called on Israel to facilitate the holding of elections across all of the Palestinian territory, including in the disputed holy city. Borrell said it was ready to send observers to the polls.

Later on Friday, the foreign ministries of France, Germany, Italy and Spain expressed their regret over the Palestinian leadership's decision in a joint statement.

"We take note with disappointment of the decision by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to postpone the parliamentary elections, which were scheduled to take place on 22 May 2021," the joint statement said.

The four countries also called on the Palestinian Authority to set a new date for the elections as soon as possible and urged Israel to guarantee the holding of such elections across all of the Palestinian territory, including in East Jerusalem.

"It is our firm belief that strong, legitimate, representative and accountable democratic institutions remain key for Palestinian self-determination and state-building, as well as for the future of the two-state solution ... Alongside our European partners, we stand ready to support free, fair and inclusive elections," the statement added.

Palestine officially requested Israel earlier this year for general elections to be held in East Jerusalem, as provided for by the Transitional Phase Agreement, but no response followed. Palestine then addressed the United Nations, the European Union, the United States and Russia ” which comprise the middle East Quartet ” requesting their intervention to ensure that Palestinians in East Jerusalem will participate in the elections.