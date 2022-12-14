UPDATE - European Commission Says New Russia Sanctions May Be Approved Before December 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) European Commission Vice-President for Interinstitutional Relations Maros Sefcovic said on Tuesday that the European Union might agree on the ninth package of sanctions against Russia before the European Council summit on December 15.

"We hope that the leaders will (go forward with) the existing sanctions against Russia, while the ninth package of sanctions (will) be endorsed by member states before the European Council," Sefcovic said at a press conference after the EU General Council.

Permanent representatives of the EU member states are scheduled to continue discussions on the ninth package of sanctions against Russia on Wednesday, December 14, according to the meeting's agenda.

The European Commission presented proposals for the new package of sanctions against Russia on December 7.

Among other things, the EU executive body mulls imposing restrictions on the Russian energy sector, including a ban on investment in the mining industry and a ban on the export of drones to the country, as well as personal sanctions against 200 individuals and various organizations.

The union was initially expected to approve the new package of sanctions at a meeting of foreign ministers on December 12, but top EU diplomats failed to agree on the restrictions due to disagreements over a number of issues.

Western countries rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia after it launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The bloc has already approved eight packages of sanctions against Moscow.