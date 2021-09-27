UPDATE - European Commission Vice President Congratulates SPD With Strong Social Democratic Result

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) First Vice President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans has congratulated the leader of the Social Democrats (SPD) party Olaf Scholz with good results in the German Federal election.

"Congratulations to @OlafScholz and @SPDde on the strong social democratic result. Social justice, climate protection and the green transformation of our economy and society go hand in hand and the election result underscores this!" Timmermans said on Twitter.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has also offered his congratulations to SPD.

"Congratulations to @OlafScholz and @spdde for the great results. Spain and Germany will continue to work together for a stronger Europe and for a fair and green recovery that leaves no one behind," Sanchez said on Twitter.

Commenting on the SPD's narrow lead in Germany's election, US President Joe Biden told journalists in Washington, as quoted by The Financial Post, "I'll be darned... They're solid."

According to the latest preliminary results from the electoral commission, with results from over half of the districts processed, the SPD has 25.4 percent, while the conservatives' bloc consisting of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party - the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) - and the Christian Social Union (CSU), has 25.1 percent.

The Greens have 13.8 percent, while the Free Democratic Party (FDP) is fourth with 11.2 percent. The Alternative for Germany ( AfD) party is fifth with 10.6 percent.