UPDATE - European Commissioners Adopt New Document to Boost EU Humanitarian Aid Policy - Borrell

The European Commission has adopted a new document, which aims to boost the bloc's humanitarian aid policy, EU high representative for foreign policy, Josep Borrell, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The European Commission has adopted a new document, which aims to boost the bloc's humanitarian aid policy, EU high representative for foreign policy, Josep Borrell, said Wednesday.

"The college has adopted an important communication proposed by my colleague [European Commissioner for Crisis Management] Janez Lenarcic that will boost the European Union's humanitarian aid policy. Humanitarian aid is a fundamental pillar of our external action and of our foreign policy, and humanitarian needs are higher than ever because we live in a world where the combination of conflicts, climate change, environmental degradation and the coronavirus pandemic have deteriorated an already fragile situation," Borrell said at a press briefing.

As Borrell and Lenarcic spoke, the European Commission published a press release outlining the new humanitarian aid measures proposed by EU leaders, which includes the creation of a new European Humanitarian Response Capacity.

"The EU will set up a new European Humanitarian Response Capacity in order to intervene directly in humanitarian crises, when traditional humanitarian delivery mechanisms via EU partners or their capacities may be ineffective or insufficient.

This will aim to facilitate logistics including transport, enabling the pooling of resources and facilitating their deployment in the field," the press release read.

The bloc will also redouble efforts to monitor violations of international humanitarian law, and scale up its work with "development and peace-building actors" to find long-term causes to humanitarian crises, according to the press release.

The European Union is the world's largest donor of humanitarian aid, accounting for roughly 36 percent of all global humanitarian assistance.

More than nine in 10 EU citizens believe that it is important for the bloc to fund humanitarian aid activities, according to a fresh Eurobarometer study published by the European Commission earlier on Wednesday.