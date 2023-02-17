WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The European Commission (EC)'s latest sanctions package imposed on Russia does not cover the energy sector, EC Directorate-General for Energy Ditte Juul Jorgensen said in a congressional hearing on Thursday.

"We presented a tenth sanctions package yesterday. It does not cover these aspects but of course, we will see what happens and we'll continue developing our response," Jorgensen told the US Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

Jorgensen noted that the European Union has five member states dependent on the Russian state energy conglomerate Rosatom and the EC was working to help them reduce their reliance on it.

Jorgensen also said the EC is concerned about the high dependence on Russian uranium.

Sanctions on Russia's nuclear sector would likely have a limited impact at this point and could cause various additional challenges for the European Union, Jorgensen added.

France and Hungary were among the countries that opposed sanctioning Russia's nuclear energy sector in the latest sanctions package, Politico reported on Thursday, citing three diplomats.

"Hungary doesn't let it through, as their nuclear plant is owned by Rosatom and they say it produces 50 percent of the country's energy supply. But sanctions against individuals (other than the CEO) should not impact energy security," a senior EU diplomat told the newspaper.

Diplomats expressed their disappointment over the failure to include Russia's energy sector in the sanctions package.

"It's sad. When it comes to the nuclear section ... nobody told us that it's not okay or it will be a problem. This is why we're surprised," an EU diplomat from a hawkish country said.

France also expressed prudence, according to the report. Earlier this week, an official with the French Economy Ministry told journalists that many of France's nuclear power plants "use fuel of Russian energy."