UPDATE - European Council Adopts Decision To Offset Requirements For Aviation Emissions Of CO2

Published December 19, 2022 | 07:53 PM

The Council of the European Union on Monday adopted the decision to offset requirements for air transport emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2).

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) The Council of the European Union on Monday adopted the decision to offset requirements for air transport emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2).

"The Council adopted the decision on the notification of CORSIA (Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation) offsetting requirements, which aims to contribute to world wide's ambitious goals towards climate neutrality," the Council said in a statement.

The obligations to reduce and offset CO2 emissions from international aviation is implemented through the revision of the emissions trading system, the statement read.

"Other CORSIA obligations are implemented in EU law through the revision of the emissions trading system (ETS) for aviation, which is the subject of another Commission proposal. A provisional political agreement was recently reached between the Council and the Parliament on that file. These initiatives form part of the green transition and aim to limit climate impact of international air transport," the Council added.

Later in the day, the Council also announced the adoption of a proposal on tracking the reduction of methane emissions in the energy sector.

"The Council reached an agreement (general approach) on a proposal to track and reduce methane emissions in the energy sector.

The text is the first of its kind and a crucial contribution to climate action, as methane is the second most important greenhouse gas following carbon dioxide," the Council said in a statement.

The proposed initiative introduces requirements for the oil, gas and coal sectors to track, measure and report methane emissions, the statement read.

In 2019, the Commission adopted the so-called European Green Deal, intended to cut carbon emissions in all sectors of ecomony, including aviation and build a resource-efficient and eco-friendly economy, with a net carbon neutral target set for 2050.

Carbon dioxide is the main greenhouse gas that scientists say is contributing to global warming and fueling climate change. Aviation accounted for 370 million tonnes of 36.3 billion tonnes of CO2 emitted globally in 2021, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Methane is the second largest contributor to the global warming and is responsible for around 30% of the rise in global temperatures. According to IEA estimates, annual global methane emissions are around 580 million tonnes, of which around 40% is attributable to the energy sector.

