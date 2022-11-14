MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that the training mission for preparing Ukrainian soldiers will be launched in a couple of weeks with many European countries expressing readiness to participate in it.

"Today (Monday), an important decision is the launching of the training mission for the Ukrainian army. As you know, we have been discussing and we have decided in a record time that the mission will be launched and it will be operational in a couple of weeks. It will be in Poland and there is a lot of countries willing to participate in the training mission, which will be training about 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers," Borrell said on the doorstep of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels.

Borrell added that the recent news from Ukraine testifies to the correct strategy of the EU aimed at providing military assistance to Kiev.

"The strategy of supporting military Ukraine was the good one. We have to continue," Borrell said.

According to the official, the foreign ministers of the EU countries are going to discuss the amount of military assistance, which will be more than indicated in media reports.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire.

Moscow has repeatedly warned the West against further involvement in the conflict, while the EU, the US and NATO have maintained that they are not party to the hostilities despite training Ukrainian soldiers, sending their instructors and hardware to Ukraine, and providing intelligence.