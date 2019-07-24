UPDATE - Ex-Army Chief Esper Sworn In as Next US Secretary of Defense

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Former Secretary of the Army Mark Esper has been sworn-in as the next Secretary of the Department of Defense during a ceremony at the White House.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US Senate confirmed Esper's nomination with a 90-8 vote. He previously served as the defense chief in an acting capacity.

"It is an honor of a lifetime to be appointed Secretary of Defense," Esper said on Tuesday after being sworn in by US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.

US President Donald Trump said he is confident that he will be an outstanding Secretary of Defense.

Trump also noted that Esper is a West Point graduate who served for 21 years in the military including a tour during the Gulf War.

"He also advanced US national security in government and in [the] private sector, most recently as secretary of the Army, where he played a critical role training and equipping our armed forces. That's where I got to know Mark," Trump added.

Esper, who is the United States' 27th Secretary of Defense, now has full authority and responsibility for the Pentagon, Defense Department spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement after the ceremony.

Hoffman also described other organizational changes as a result of Esper's nomination.

"Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer has ceased to serve as acting secretary of defense and, as delegated by Secretary Esper, is now performing the duties of deputy secretary of defense, in addition to remaining secretary of the Navy. With Dr. Esper's resignation as secretary of the Army, Under Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy is now acting secretary of the Army," Hoffman said.

Esper stepped in after the previous nominee, Patrick Shanahan, withdrew his nomination and also resigned as acting defense secretary amid reports about possible domestic violence in a marriage that ended in divorce eight years earlier.

Shanahan had served as acting defense chief since Mattis' December resignation, reportedly over a disagreement over plans by President Donald Trump to withdraw US troops from Syria.