UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Ex-CIA Officer Charged With Spying For China - Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 03:10 AM

UPDATE - Ex-CIA Officer Charged With Spying for China - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) US prosecutors have charged a former Central intelligence Agency (CIA) officer with spying for the Chinese government, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Alexander Yuk Ching Ma, 67, a former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer, was arrested on Aug. 14, 2020, on a charge that he conspired with a relative of his who also was a former CIA officer to communicate classified information up to the Top Secret level to intelligence officials of the People's Republic of China (PRC)," the release said on Monday.

The release said 12 years after Ma retired in 1989, he and his relative met with at least five officers of China's Ministry of State Security in Hong Kong, where they disclosed highly classified national defense information.

The release said there is a part of the meeting captured on video, with a portion showing Ma receiving and counting $50,000.

Ma gave the Chinese officers the identities of CIA officers and human assets, the agency's methods for communicating covertly and other information about CIA's internal organization, the release said.

Moreover, in 2004 Ma began to work as a Chinese linguist in the FBI's field office in Honolulu, Hawaii, and used his security clearance to copy or photograph classified documents about guided missile and weapons systems, among other classified information that he provided to Chinese officials, the report added.

Ma faces a maximum of life in prison if convicted, the release said.

Related Topics

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) China CIA Hong Kong Honolulu FBI 2020 Government Top

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 71,322 COVID-19 t ..

3 hours ago

UAE a staunch supporter of Palestinian Cause: Pale ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs &#039;UAE-India Joint Co ..

3 hours ago

GCC Secretary-General strongly denounces Iran’s ..

3 hours ago

Former Spanish king Juan Carlos has gone into exil ..

3 hours ago

Russian Central Bank Expects Quarter-on-Quarter GD ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.