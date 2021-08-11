UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Ex-Labor Leader Corbyn Joins Dozens Protesting Assange's Extradition Appeal

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

UPDATE - Ex-Labor Leader Corbyn Joins Dozens Protesting Assange's Extradition Appeal

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Civic leaders, activists, and politicians, including former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, have gathered outside the London Palace of Justice in support of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, whose extradition process to the United States is to be considered during a preliminary appeal hearing on Wednesday.

Although UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled in January not to extradite Assange to the US, citing health and the risk of suicide in the American prison system, Washington has challenged the decision. In early July, the High Court of London allowed the decision to be appealed.

On Tuesday, Amnesty International urged US President Joe Biden to lift all charges against Assange, calling them politically motivated.

Meanwhile, WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson on Wednesday reiterated that the hacking-related accusations by the United States against Assange, are unfounded.

"Note to journalists: US does NOT accuse #Assange of hacking. He is accused of instructing US key witness to hack.

The witness now says it's baseless. What remains is the accusations of publishing classified documents - the 'crime' of journalism in the public interest," Hrafnsson tweeted.

Assange was arrested in London on April 11, 2019, and sentenced to fifty weeks in prison for jumping bail in 2012, when he took refuge inside the Ecuadorean embassy in the British capital to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was facing sexual assault charges that were later dropped by a Swedish court.

The whistleblower is wanted by the US Department of Justice on espionage and computer fraud charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. He faces up to 175 years in solitary confinement inside a top security American prison if convicted in the US.

In late June, a key US witness, Sigurdur Ingi Thordarson, admitted to have fabricated accusations in the indictment against Assange. One of them was that Assange asked him to commit hacking in Iceland.

Related Topics

Hearing Afghanistan Washington Iraq Amnesty International Suicide London Iceland United Kingdom United States Sweden January April June July 2019 All Top Court Labour Hacking

Recent Stories

PTCL Group gears up to celebrate the 75th Independ ..

PTCL Group gears up to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan

21 minutes ago
 Emirates ramps up operations, boosts connectivity ..

Emirates ramps up operations, boosts connectivity across its network as travel r ..

37 minutes ago
 48,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

48,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

37 minutes ago
 UAE underscores commitment to protecting global an ..

UAE underscores commitment to protecting global and regional maritime security

52 minutes ago
 Kyrgyzstan set to complete seizure of Canada-run g ..

Kyrgyzstan set to complete seizure of Canada-run gold mine

49 minutes ago
 Youth killed, father injured in Charsadda firing

Youth killed, father injured in Charsadda firing

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.