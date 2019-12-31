UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Ex-Nissan Chairman Ghosn Says Left Japan For Lebanon Escaping From Political Persecution

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 09:10 AM

UPDATE - Ex-Nissan Chairman Ghosn Says Left Japan for Lebanon Escaping From Political Persecution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, who has been under house arrest in Japan, said on Tuesday that he left Japan fleeing from "political persecution," and confirmed he is currently in Lebanon.

On Monday, media reported that Ghosn, a holder of French, Brazilian and Lebanese citizenship, arrived in Beirut. The Japanese Kyodo news agency reported hat he could have left Japan without a permission.

"I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied, in flagrant disregard of Japan's legal obligations under international law and treaties it is bound to uphold," Ghosn said in a statement, quoted by CNBS.

Ghosn said that he left Japan to escape injustice and political persecution in his home country.

"I have not fled justice ” I have escaped injustice and political persecution. I can now finally communicate freely with the media, and look forward to starting next week," Ghosn added.

The Japanese NHK broadcaster reported later in the day, citing a source in the Lebanese immigration service, that Ghosn entered Lebanon under a false name.

Ghosn's detention is related to accusations that he significantly underreported his income during his time as a chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Ghosn claimed that he was paid 7.8 billion Yen ($71 million) in salary from 2010-2018, but prosecutors allege that he was in fact paid 17 billion yen. He will stand trial in Japan next year.

Related Topics

Beirut Alliance Japan Lebanon Citizenship Media From Nissan Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah hosts joint Emirati-Japanese workshop on p ..

9 hours ago

Italian Mangia appointed Malta coach

10 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner Lakki visits shelter homes, ch ..

10 hours ago

Steps afoot to provide training to players in Balo ..

10 hours ago

Iranian Navy Forces Seize Fuel-Smuggling Tanker Wi ..

10 hours ago

Over 8,000 Pakistani illegal immigrants return hom ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.