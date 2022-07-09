UPDATE - Ex-UK Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak Says Will Run for New Tory Leader, Prime Minister

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published July 09, 2022 | 02:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) Former UK Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak officially announced his nomination for the post of the new leader of the Conservative Party and UK Prime Minister.

"I'm standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister. Let's restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country," Sunak said on Twitter.

Boris Johnson, who succeeded Theresa May as prime minister in 2019, announced on Thursday that he was stepping down as the prime minister and head of the UK's Conservative Party, and would remain in office until the appointment of a new prime minister.

UK broadcaster SkyNews reported on Friday that the domain 'ready4rishi.com' to launch Sunak's Conservative leadership campaign was registered on Wednesday, the day before Johnson announced his resignation.

The media cited the whois.com website registration service as showing that the domain was created at 10:32 p.m. London time (21:32 GMT) on Wednesday.

