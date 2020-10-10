UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Explosion At Fuel Depot In Beirut Kills 4 People - Lebanese Red Cross

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 02:00 AM

UPDATE - Explosion at Fuel Depot in Beirut Kills 4 People - Lebanese Red Cross

BEIRUT/CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) A blast at a fuel depot in the Lebanese capital killed four people and injured many others on Friday, the Lebanese Red Cross said.

Earlier in the day, Lebanon's Al Jadeed tv channel reported that three people died and over 50 others got injured following the explosion in a densely-populated Tarik al-Jadida neighborhood.

"The number of victims of the explosion at the fuel depot increased to four, there are injuries," the red cross tweeted.

The residents of the building which housed the fuel depot told Al Jadeed that the owner kept diesel fuel there. According to other sources, cans with gasoline were kept in the depot.

At the moment, experts are investigating if explosives were stored in the area. Doctors and fire brigades are deployed to the accident site, and the rescue mission is underway. Residents of the building were evacuated.

It is not yet known what caused the explosion.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Died Lebanon SITE TV

Recent Stories

HCHF discusses prospects for cooperation with UNES ..

1 hour ago

UN Secretary-General hails World Food Programme’ ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes mental ..

2 hours ago

Latin America to bear worst impact from coronaviru ..

2 hours ago

Haleem Adil Sheikh dubs PDM as Pakistan Dacoit Mov ..

2 hours ago

Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Settlement Should Be ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.