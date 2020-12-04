(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) A massive explosion rocked the Engen oil refinery in South Africa's southeastern city of Durban, located in the KwaZulu-Natal province, on Friday, South Africa's portal News24 reported.

Robert McKenzie, a spokesman for the provincial emergency services, confirmed the incident, which took place at around 7.00 a.m. (05:00 GMT), telling News24 that fire and smoke could be seen on the site. According to McKenzie, the cause of the explosion is yet to be established. Meanwhile, six people were treated for smoke inhalation.

The emergency services' spokesman added that a nearby block of flats caught fire as well. The fire was quickly extinguished, apparently resulting in no injuries.

"Amazingly nobody was injured as a result of the explosion. The emergency service responded to the scene and are currently at the scene. Emergency services have treated six patients for smoke inhalation, and they are all in a stable condition, and they have been transported to hospital," McKenzie told the eNCA broadcaster.

In the meantime, advanced life support paramedic Garrith Jamieson confirmed to news 24 that one person was injured and taken to hospital after being struck in the hip by an unidentified object.

The Engen refinery has been previously closed for around four months after an explosion back in November 2008.