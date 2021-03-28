UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Explosion Occurs At Makassar Cathedral During Sunday Mass - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 10:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) An explosion has occurred at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassar, the capital of Indonesia's South Sulawesi province, during Sunday mass, local media report.

The Southeast Asia Today (SEA Today) television channel said citing police that there were casualties.

According to the Indonesian detikNews portal, several people were injured in what was reportedly a suicide bomber attack. Fatalities were also reported.

South Sulawesi Regional Police Chief Inspector General Merdisyam told detikNews that the explosion led to three or four injuries, all of the wounded have been taken to the hospital.

The Jawa Pos national daily said that South Sulawesi police spokesman Kombes Pol E Zulpan confirmed the explosion, saying that there were fatalities, although it was not immediately clear whether it was the attacker who had been killed or someone else.

The Russian Embassy in Indonesia said that, according to preliminary information, only the attacker was killed in the Sunday blast.

"In connection with the terrorist attack at the Christian church in Makassar, we are asking Russian citizens in Sulawesi (and everyone else too) to remain calm, not to visit crowded places, to follow police guidelines. According to preliminary data, so far, there is only the terrorist listed among the dead," the embassy said on its Telegram channel.

The Makassar church explosion occurred at around 10:28 a.m. local time (02:28 GMT on Sunday), according to detikNews.

