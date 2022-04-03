KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) An explosion struck Afghanistan's largest money exchange market in Kabul on Sunday, witnesses told Sputnik.

"A blast rocked Sarai-Shahzada in Kabul," a witness said, adding that a number of people were injured.

The Interior Ministry said on social media that the explosion was caused by an attempted robber who hurled a grenade at the market and that 10 people were hurt.

The suspect appears to be on the run. The ministry said it had opened an investigation and a manhunt was underway to catch the suspect.