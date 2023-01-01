UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Explosions Heard In Kiev, Other Regions Of Ukraine - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2023 | 05:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) Multiple blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on New Year's night, according to the head of the Kiev regional military administration Oleksiy Kuleba.

"Kyiv region. Air defense is working," Kuleba wrote on Telegram shortly after midnight.

Meanwhile, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that "explosions are heard in the capital, the air defense is working."

Ukrainian media reported that explosions were heard on New Year's night in the Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Explosions were also reported in the Ukraine-controlled Kherson, where a critical infrastructure facility was damaged overnight, and the city and neighboring villages were left without electricity, according to the Kiev-appointed regional administration.

According to air raid data from Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation, air raid warnings were issued all across Ukraine shortly after midnight Saturday.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Saturday that about 30% of consumers remained without electricity in Ukraine's capital city due to emergency shutdowns, adding that water and heat supply were operating normally.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in December that, at this time, it is impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%, which is why scheduled power shutdowns remain in effect in most cities and districts of Ukraine.

