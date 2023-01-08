UPDATE - Explosions Occur in Ukraine-Controlled Zaporizhzhia - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) Sounds of explosions were heard in the Ukraine-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia late on Saturday night, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said.

"Loud night in Zaporizhzhia! Starting from 23:00 (20:00 GMT on Saturday) explosions have been heard in the regional center, temporarily occupied by the regime of (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy," Rogov said on Telegram.

He added that local residents have reported at least four blasts and that air raid sirens went off after the initial explosions.

In a later update, Rogov said that there had been a "second wave" of strikes targeting military and infrastructure sites in Zaporizhzhia.

Ukrainian media reported that explosions were also heard in the city of Merefa in Ukraine's Kharkiv Region, as well as the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk Region.

Air raid sirens sounded in the Ukrainian regions of Poltava, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia Region, late on Saturday night, according to air raid data from Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Zelenskyy said in December that, at this time, it is impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%, which is why scheduled power shutdowns remain in effect in most cities and districts of Ukraine.