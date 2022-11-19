UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Explosions Reported in Ukraine-Controlled Zaporizhzhia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Several blasts were heard in the Ukraine-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia late on Friday night, Ukrainian media report.

At least five explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia, according to Ukrainian news portal Strana.ua, which said that the blasts were heard in the city center.

Later in the night, Strana.ua said, citing local authorities, that an industrial infrastructure facility had come under attack in Zaporizhzhia.

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said on Telegram that, according to preliminary information, missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia hit an ammunition depot in the city, as well as workshops for the repair of aircraft and drones of the Ukrainian armed forces at the Motor Sich factory.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

