UPDATE - Explosions Take Place in Cities of Kherson, Mykolaiv, Nikopol - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) A series of explosions took place in the city of Kherson, as well as the Ukrainian cities of Mykolaiv, Nikopol, and Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian news portal Strana.ua reported on Wednesday night.

According to the report, several Ukrainian media reported about explosions in the cities of Mykolaiv and Kherson, as well as the city of Nikopol in the Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk.

The media reported that explosions have also taken place in the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih.

The administration of the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region said on Thursday that missile defense systems have been activated in the city, and over ten air blasts have been heard.

"01:00 (a.m. local time, 23:00 GMT on Wednesday). The air-raid siren again sounds in Nova Kakhovka... Air defense systems are working: more than ten air blasts," the administration said on Telegram.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian attack on the bridge aimed to destroy Russian civilian infrastructure. According to him, Kiev has put itself on a par with the most odious terrorist groups, and it is impossible to leave the crimes of the Kiev regime unanswered any longer.