UPDATE - Family of Former Contender for Belarusian Presidency Tsepkalo Already in Ukraine - Office

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) The family of former contender for Belarusian presidency Valery Tsepkalo, who fled the country in July, has already arrived in Ukraine, the campaign office of the politician told Sputnik.

"[Tsepkalo's wife] Veronica with children is in safety in Ukraine," the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, Tsepkalo said that his wife and children were stuck at the Russia-Ukraine border for several hours.

"Valery himself views this as an open pressure against him in connection with his political activities. The situation has caused shock and indignation among thousands of his supporters," the spokesperson added.

According to him, Tsepkalo plans to move to Warsaw with his family for some time, where he will have a meeting with some very high-ranking officials from Washington.

"This [the move to Poland] will not happen right now, it will happen in the coming days. Yes, they have plans to move to Warsaw. This will be a temporary residence. Valery is supposed to meet with very influential politicians from Washington in Warsaw," the spokesperson added.

According to the campaign office, Tsepkalo may arrive in Poland on Tuesday, if relevant documents are ready.

The ex-candidate is currently wanted in Russia as Belarus has launched a bribery investigation against him.