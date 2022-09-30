UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Family Sues Quebec Hospital For Mocking Dying Indigenous Woman - Lawyer

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2022 | 03:30 AM

UPDATE - Family Sues Quebec Hospital for Mocking Dying Indigenous Woman - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The family of Joyce Echaquan, an Indigenous woman who died in 2020 at a Quebec hospital as she was mocked by the staff, restrained and left alone, is suing the hospital and the involved staff for C$2.675 million ($1.953 million), the family lawyer told Sputnik

"More broadly, the core of the lawsuit is the fact that, as Joyce was under a medical surveillance order, she was left alone with all her four members and torso restrained, in a dorsal position and without surveillance, later leading to a cardiovascular arrest. That's the cause of death," Patrick Martin-Menard told Sputnik.

Although racism also played a part in the tragedy, and that many committed major mistakes towards Joyce, Martin-Menard said he recommended the family to sue for the circumstances of death.

"We could bring a very, very broad prosecution, targeting a large number of people, but at the end, the cause is very clear," Martin-Menard said.

On Thursday, a day after the second anniversary of her death, Martin-Menard, the legal representative of the Echaquan's family, filed a lawsuit requesting a financial compensation to the amount of $1.953 million, for the loss of Joyce's life at the hand of the hospital staff.

Targeted by the legal action, the Integrated Health and Social Services Centre (CISSS) of Lanaudiere, and two staffers, namely a doctor and a nurse.

In September 2020, Echaquan, 37, after being admitted at the CISSS of Lanaudiere, streamed on Facebook Live as the nurse and her assistant were making disrespectful comments at her. The mother of seven passed away shortly after.

Related Topics

Facebook Doctor Died September Women 2020 Family All Million

Recent Stories

Prime Minister apprises President Sisi about flood ..

Prime Minister apprises President Sisi about floods' devastation

3 hours ago
 Six US States File Suit to Challenge Biden's Stude ..

Six US States File Suit to Challenge Biden's Student Debt Relief

3 hours ago
 Dr Hakim Ali Abro assumes charge of Acting VC SMBB ..

Dr Hakim Ali Abro assumes charge of Acting VC SMBBMU

3 hours ago
 Hurricane wreaks havoc on Florida, Biden warns of ..

Hurricane wreaks havoc on Florida, Biden warns of death toll

4 hours ago
 Court awards death penalty to man; convicts 7 othe ..

Court awards death penalty to man; convicts 7 others in murder case

4 hours ago
 Putin Shares With Erdogan Assessment of Sabotage A ..

Putin Shares With Erdogan Assessment of Sabotage Against Nord Stream - Kremlin

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.