UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Famous Russian Blogger Varlamov Says 'Evacuated' To Police Station In Liberia

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 04:00 AM

UPDATE - Famous Russian Blogger Varlamov Says 'Evacuated' to Police Station in Liberia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Famous Russian blogger Ilya Varlamov said that he had been "evacuated" to a police station in Liberia.

"Police have arrived, evacuated me, and I remain in a police station. A man accused me of taking a picture of his bet for a slot machine. His lawyer has arrived. It is unclear what they want," Varlamov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Later, the blogger added that he was suspected of taking a picture of some winning combinations of the slot machine.

After that, Varlamov said that he had been let to leave the police station.

"He (the head of the police station) has carefully listened to all the parties, asked me to show my mobile phone and found out that I took no pictures (of slot machines) ... That's the story. It was nervous when a crowd gathered near the police station and demanded blood ... Now I am free," Varlamov said.

In January, Varlamov spent a day in detention in South Sudan's capital of Juba over the alleged unauthorized use of a drone.

Related Topics

Drone Police Russia Police Station Mobile Liberia Man Juba Sudan January All Blood

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives phone call from Uzbek ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives phone call from Uzbek President

4 hours ago
 Preparations completed for Zayed Charity Marathon ..

Preparations completed for Zayed Charity Marathon in New York

4 hours ago
 Lavrov Says US May Use Ties With Ukraine to Help D ..

Lavrov Says US May Use Ties With Ukraine to Help Donbas Settlement

4 hours ago
 ESMA Finds No Evidence of Manipulation in EU Energ ..

ESMA Finds No Evidence of Manipulation in EU Energy Market - Commissioner

4 hours ago
 UN Headquarters cordoned off after armed man seen ..

UN Headquarters cordoned off after armed man seen outside

4 hours ago
 Nikitin's Deportation From US to Russia Delayed Du ..

Nikitin's Deportation From US to Russia Delayed Due to Problem With Flight - Law ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.