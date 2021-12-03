UPDATE - Famous Russian Blogger Varlamov Says 'Evacuated' to Police Station in Liberia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Famous Russian blogger Ilya Varlamov said that he had been "evacuated" to a police station in Liberia.

"Police have arrived, evacuated me, and I remain in a police station. A man accused me of taking a picture of his bet for a slot machine. His lawyer has arrived. It is unclear what they want," Varlamov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Later, the blogger added that he was suspected of taking a picture of some winning combinations of the slot machine.

After that, Varlamov said that he had been let to leave the police station.

"He (the head of the police station) has carefully listened to all the parties, asked me to show my mobile phone and found out that I took no pictures (of slot machines) ... That's the story. It was nervous when a crowd gathered near the police station and demanded blood ... Now I am free," Varlamov said.

In January, Varlamov spent a day in detention in South Sudan's capital of Juba over the alleged unauthorized use of a drone.