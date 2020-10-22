UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - FBI May Have Seized Hunter Biden's Laptop For Money-Laundering Probe - Reports

Thu 22nd October 2020 | 02:43 PM

UPDATE - FBI May Have Seized Hunter Biden's Laptop for Money-Laundering Probe - Reports

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's seizure of a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, may be connected with a money-laundering investigation, Fox News reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The Federal Bureau of Investigation's seizure of a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, may be connected with a money-laundering investigation, Fox news reported on Thursday.

The media outlet said on Wednesday that the FBI was in possession of Hunter Biden's laptop that contained controversial emails regarding his overseas business dealings. The laptop was reported found at a local workshop in the state of Delaware.

Fox News reported that, according to documents obtained from FBI that contained the classification of the property seizure, the laptop might be held by the FBI in 2019 under the investigation of a money laundering case.

The media added that it was not clear now, whether or not the FBI was conducting an investigation and if Hunter Biden's direct involvement in the case is confirmed.

According to the materials published by the New York Post, Biden Jr. purportedly received an email from Vadym Pozharskyi, a top official at Ukrainian energy company Burisma, dated April 2015, in which Pozharskyi thanked Biden Jr. for arranging a meeting with his father, Joe Biden. If proven to be authentic, the correspondence would challenge Joe Biden's campaign claims that he had never been connected with his son's business dealings in Ukraine. Earlier, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe stated that this case was not connected to a disinformation effort.�

