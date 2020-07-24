UPDATE - Federal Agents Drive Portland Protesters Away From Courthouse Area After Firing Tear Gas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PORTLAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Federal law enforcement agents have cleared the territory near the courthouse in the US city of Portland after firing tear gas and pushed protesters back to a neighboring street, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

There are those injured by tear gas, but their number is unclear.

The federal agents continue throwing tear gas grenades to keep the crowd off.

Tensions in Portland resumed on Thursday night after protesters set garbage bags between the courthouse and fence on fire and started throwing firecrackers and various objects. The federal agents then left the courthouse.

Medical volunteers are now working on the site, but there are not enough of them to help those hit by plastic bullets and tear gas. Protesters are helping each other.

The main events are now unfolding in the center, an area full of boarded up luxury stores.

No one seems to be robbing them at the moment, and no signs of vandalism are seen.

A 7-Eleven shop is sheltering those injured in the protests. The store's employee has said that she was robbed, but the protesters themselves subsequently returned the loot to her.

Some of the activists are returning to the courthouse area, but their numbers have dwindled - from hundreds to just dozens. Federal agents left the building again and pushed them back.

"The activity outside of the Federal Courthouse has been deemed an unlawful assembly. Disperse to the north and/or west. Disperse immediately. Failure to adhere to this order may subject you to arrest or citation, or riot control agents, including tear gas and/or impact weapons," Portland police tweeted.

Sporadic clashes resume from time to time.