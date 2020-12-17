UPDATE - Fire at International Terminal of Blagoveshchensk Airport Extinguished - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BLAGOVESHCHENSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The international terminal of the airport in Russia's Far Eastern city of Blagoveshchensk caught fire on Thursday, with no people having been injured in the incident, the regional authorities said.

"At 8:30 a.m. [23:30 GMT on Wednesday], we have received information about a fire at the building of the international sector of the airport. A firefighting service of the airport and the Emergencies Ministry are working at the site. There are no reports about injured people; the airport is operating normally.

No flights have been delayed," the Amur Region's department of the Ministry of Transport said in a statement.

Later, the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry said that the blaze had been fully extinguished within about four hours.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.

An Emergencies Ministry task force along with investigators from the internal supervisory and preventive efforts department and firefighting experts are working at the scene.