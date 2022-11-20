UPDATE - Fire Breaks Out in Moscow, Reaching Area of Over 20,000 Square Feet - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) A fire broke out in the center of Moscow near Komsomolskaya Square on Sunday, with its area reaching 1,900 square meters (20,451 square feet), the emergency services told Sputnik.

The incident occurred in the building close to the Leningradsky railway terminal. Rescue teams immediately arrived at the scene. According to the ministry of emergency situations (EMERCOM), 80 people and 20 pieces of fire equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire, with the helicopter on standby.

At the same time, firefighters managed to evacuate seven people from the site and installed a lifting mechanism to access the burning building.

EMERCOM added that ceilings between the first and second floors of the building, which served as a warehouse, partially collapsed.

According to updated information from EMERCOM, the fire was localized on an area of 2,500 square meters at 18:20 local time (15:20 GMT). Air samples showed that the concentration of harmful substances at the site is at the admissible level.

Meanwhile, there were no reports of casualties at a warehouse near Komsomolskaya Square, EMERCOM added.