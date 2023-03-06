UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Fire Erupts At Future Atlanta Police Training Facility After Protest - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2023 | 07:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Protesters have clashed with law enforcement officers at the site of the future training center for police in Atlanta, the capital of the US state of Georgia, Fox news reports.

Smoke and flames were being put out at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center construction site on Sunday, and the facility was put on lockdown.

Officials told Fox News that protesters set at least one construction vehicle on fire before the protest was contained.

Protesters reportedly held a rally not far from the construction site at 5 p.m. local time (22:00 GMT on Sunday) and then marched toward the area currently under construction with makeshift shields.

A riot began, and the protesters clashed with law enforcement, throwing rocks, sticks, and Molotov cocktails at police, a Georgia State Trooper told Fox News.

Protests against the construction of the future police training facility in Atlanta have been ongoing since the center was proposed in the summer of 2021. At the end of January, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a two-week state of emergency when riots in Atlanta became violent, with protesters throwing rocks, launching fireworks and burning a police car in front of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

