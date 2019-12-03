UPDATE - Fire South of St. Petersburg Spreads Over Nearly 130,000 Square Feet - Emergencies Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) A fire at a storage facility in the St. Petersburg area has spread over 12,000 square meters (almost 130,000 square feet), local emergencies authorities told Sputnik.

"At 02:59 [Tuesday, local time, or 23:59 GMT on Monday], the fire danger rating was increased to level 4. The hangar is burning across its entire area, the structure of the facility has collapsed," a representative of the local branch of the Ministry of Emergency Situations told Sputnik.

According to the emergencies authorities, the fire started at around 02:13 local time on Tuesday at a large storage facility located in an industrial zone along the Moscow highway, south of St. Petersburg.

An emergencies source told Sputnik that a mobile chemical-radiometric laboratory is working on the site, in order to monitor the air quality.

There have been no reports of casualties.

Over 100 firefighters and two dozen of equipment units are working on putting out the blaze.