UPDATE - Firefighter Dies Responding To Fire At Plant In Russia's St. Petersburg- Emergency Service

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) A firefighter was killed while responding to a massive blaze that broke out at the Nevskaya Manufaktura factory in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, a spokesperson for the emergency services told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Emergency Situations told Sputnik that 40 people were evacuated from a four-story historical building. Two of them sustained burn injuries.

"The body of a deceased firefighter has been found," the spokesperson said, noting that the man was first listed as missing.

The official added that two other firemen received major burn injuries.

At the moment, all firefighters have left the burning building over the risks of its collapse.

Special equipment is currently being installed 150-200 meters (492-656 feet) from the site to use water from the Neva River.

According to the Emergency Situations Ministry, the fire has spread over 4,000 square meters of space, and the blaze engulfed all the floors of the building and had the roof collapse.

It added that the helicopter was set to take off to extinguish the fire.

In the meantime, the prosecutor's office of the St. Petersburg's Nevsky district has already launched an investigation into the incident.

