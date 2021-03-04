UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - First Cases Of UK Strain Of Coronavirus Detected In Moldova - Acting Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 02:50 AM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Moldova has detected the first several cases of the UK strain of the coronavirus, acting Prime Minister Aureliu Ciocoi said.

According to earlier statements of the national Ministry of Health, Moldova has no laboratory equipment to detect the UK strain of COVID-19.

"The data of several patients have been sent to Germany. There are preliminary results that confirm the presence of the UK strain of the coronavirus, we are awaiting an official paper confirmation. This allows me to say that there is the UK strain of the coronavirus in Moldova," Ciocoi told the Jurnal tv broadcaster on Wednesday.

The prime minister added that the treatment of the UK strain required more efforts of medical staff, which complicates the fight against the pandemic.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 115.01 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.55 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Moldova has confirmed around 190,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with over 4,000 fatalities.

