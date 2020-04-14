UPDATE - First Death of Coronavirus Patient Registered in Burundi - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The first death from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been registered in the Republic of Burundi in east Africa, the country's Health Ministry said.

A ministry spokesman said that a person in intensive care who had tested positive for COVID-19 died from complications related to other pathology April 12.

Overall, five coronavirus cases have been recorded in the country so far.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 1.7 million cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 111,000 people have died from the disease.

According to Johns Hopkins University, over 1,900,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide, with more than 118,000 deaths.