UPDATE - First Novel Coronavirus Disease Case Registered In Libya - Reports Citing Medics

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 03:30 AM

UPDATE - First Novel Coronavirus Disease Case Registered in Libya - Reports Citing Medics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been registered in Libya, the Libya Observer said on Twitter citing medics.

It said the report had been received from the National Center for Disease Control.

On December 31, 2019, China informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in the country's central part (Hubei Province). Experts said the disease was caused by a new coronavirus. The disease was dubbed COVID-19. The WHO on March 11 announced a pandemic of COVID-19 worldwide. China's state health committee on March 12 said the epidemiological peak in the country had been passed.

According to the latest WHO data, more than 372,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, over 16,000 people have died.

