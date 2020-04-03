UPDATE - First Patient Dies of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan - Coronavirus Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) A 61-year-old man has died of the coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, becoming the first victim of COVID-19 in the Central Asian country, a spokesman for the national coronavirus response center told Sputnik on Friday.

"A 61-year-old patient has died at the Nookat territorial hospital in the Osh Region," the spokesman said.

The spokesman noted that the victim had recently arrived in Kyrgyzstan from a foreign country and had "serious coexisting diseases."

According to the spokesman, Kyrgyzstan has confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, with the total number of infected people having risen to 130.

"Fourteen new cases of the coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan within the past 24 hours," the official said.

Five people have already recovered from the disease, while four others are in critical condition, he added.

The country has declared a state of emergency in a number of cities over the spread of COVID-19, including the capital of Bishkek.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 53,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.