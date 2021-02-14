UPDATE - First Sputnik V Vaccine Doses Arrive in Venezuela

(@FahadShabbir)

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) The first 100,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus arrived in Venezuela on Saturday, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said.

"I want to thank Russian President Vladimir Putin, his government for the efforts to make this day a reality," she said at the airport in Caracas.

President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday that a batch of 100,000 doses would arrive in the country shortly as it prepared to inoculate health workers first.

Russia reached a deal with the Latin American nation in December to supply 10 million doses of the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19.