UPDATE - Five People Killed by Avalanche in Central Austria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Five people were killed by an avalanche on the Hoher Dachstein mountain in central Austria, local media reported on Sunday.

Austria's Kurier newspaper reported, citing the head of the local rescue service, that the incident took place at about 9:30 local time (08:30 GMT).

According to preliminary police information, two of the victims are Czech nationals.

Nationalities of other casualties are yet to be revealed.

The bodies were taken to the village of Hallstatt for identification.

Later on Sunday, the Czech Foreign Ministry said that it had received a confirmation from the Austrian authorities that all five people, who were killed be the avalanche, were Czech nationals.

Meanwhile, the Austrian ORF broadcaster reported that the victims were three women and two men at the ages from 28 to 47 years.