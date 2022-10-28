UPDATE - Five People Wounded in Knife Attack in Italian Mall - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Five people were seriously wounded by a man wielding a knife in a shopping center in the town of Assago near Milan on Thursday night, Italian media reported.

According to Tgcom24 broadcaster, carabinieri were able to apprehend the attacker, a 46-year-old Italian man. Law enforcement officers are investigating all the circumstances of the accident, the report said.

The reason for the attack is yet unclear, but the terror act version was ruled out, according to the broadcaster.

Several ambulances and a special medical helicopter arrived on the scene and transported the victims to hospitals, with three of them being in critical condition, the broadcaster said.

Later in the day, Italian broadcaster Rainews24 reported that on the way to the hospital, one of the wounded, who worked in the mall as a cashier, died. Soccer player of the Monza football club, Pablo Mari, is among the wounded, the report said.