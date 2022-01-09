UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Foreign Influence On Situation In Kazakhstan More 'Ideological' - Kazakh Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2022 | 01:30 AM

UPDATE - Foreign Influence on Situation in Kazakhstan More 'Ideological' - Kazakh Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) There is no evidence of external interference in the Kazakh affairs at the state level, but the influence comes at the ideological level, Kazakh Ambassador to Moscow Ermek Kosherbayev said on Saturday.

In a phone briefing earlier in the day a senior US administration official denied Washington's involvement in the events of the past week in Kazakhstan following reports that some of the protesters were well-organized and well-equipped, and did not speak the Kazakh language.

"At the diplomatic level, I cannot say that there is obvious interference, there is none. If there is any, then at the ideological level or maybe through various centers. That is, officially at the state level, nothing like this happens, moreover, there is an understanding about what is happening in Kazakhstan," Kosherbayev told the Soloviev Live YouTube show.

The influence on the protests of Mukhtar Ablyazov, a former banker and government minister who has claimed to be the leader of the Kazakh opposition movement, is also very limited despite his significant financial resources, Director of the Kazakh Institute of World Economy and politics Yerzhan Saltybaev said. Ablyazov was sentenced in absentia in Kazakhstan for murder and embezzlement.

A wave of protests against a hike in gas prices across Kazakhstan led to nationwide uproar earlier this week, resulting in clashes with the police, casualties and looting. The president declared a nationwide state of emergency, effective until January 19, and invited the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization to help bring the situation under control.

Related Topics

Murder World Police Moscow Washington Kazakhstan January Gas YouTube Government Opposition

Recent Stories

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

45 minutes ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

1 hour ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

1 hour ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

1 hour ago
 Foreign Minister condoles with Chairman Senate ove ..

Foreign Minister condoles with Chairman Senate over demise of brother

1 hour ago
 AKF lambastes New Delhi for committing extra-judic ..

AKF lambastes New Delhi for committing extra-judicial killings in IIOJK

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.