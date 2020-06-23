UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:10 AM

UPDATE - Foreign Ministers of Russia, India, China to Hold Talks to Discuss Deepening Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will on Tuesday discuss with his counterparts from India and China the further deepening of trilateral cooperation, including in the fight against global crises.

The negotiations of the three ministers will be held online for the first time.

When announcing the meeting, Lavrov emphasized that its agenda was almost agreed, and the RIC (Russia-India-China) format itself, in principle, did not imply a discussion of disputed issues between the participating countries.

The traditional venue for the talks of the top diplomats of Russia, India and China with rare exceptions are the capitals of the presiding countries.

However, this year, due to coronavirus-related restrictions, most of the negotiations switched to online format. Countering COVID-19 and the crises caused by the pandemic will naturally become one of the main topics of consultations between Lavrov, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Wang Yi.

"The RIC member states share the view that it is necessary to collectively seek a response to this and similar threats, confirming that the UN should play the central role in this process, and attempts to use the current crisis to obtain unilateral benefits to the detriment of the security and interests of other countries are unacceptable," the Russian Foreign Ministry said prior to the talks.

