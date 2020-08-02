UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Forward Hatch Of Crew Dragon Spacecraft Closed, Astronauts Getting Ready To Leave ISS-NASA

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 03:50 AM

UPDATE - Forward Hatch of Crew Dragon Spacecraft Closed, Astronauts Getting Ready to Leave ISS-NASA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) The SpaceX's Crew Dragon forward hatch is closed and astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are preparing to leave the International Space Station (ISS), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said on Twitter.

"The forward hatch is closed on the @SpaceX Dragon Endeavour to seal up the spacecraft for departure," NASA said on Twitter at about 21:40 GMT on Saturday.

The SpaceX aerospace manufacturer said on Twitter that leak checks on Crew Dragon had been completed.

"SpaceX space suits on and leak checks complete," SpaceX said at 22:10 GMT on Saturday.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft (Dragon Endeavour) has been docked at the ISS since May. It is expected to leave the ISS at 23:30 GMT on Saturday and it will take the spacecraft 19 hours to get back to Earth.

Crew Dragon is expected to land off Florida's western coast in the Gulf of Mexico.

Ahead of their return to Earth, NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley have thanked Russian cosmonauts for "exceptional teamwork" on the International Space Station (ISS), noting their contribution to the success of Crew Dragon's first manned mission.

