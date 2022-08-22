UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Four Czech Nationals Detained In Albania While Photographing Military Site - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2022 | 04:30 AM

UPDATE - Four Czech Nationals Detained in Albania While Photographing Military Site - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) Four Czech nationals were detained in the Albanian city of Polican, allegedly for taking photographs of a military facility, the Czech Television reports.

The two men and two women in question, who were detained on Sunday, reportedly while taking photos of a tunnel leading to an underground military facility, told police that they were tourists, the Czech Television said.

The Czech Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that it had been informed of the incident by Albania, but had not been contacted by any of the four detained individuals.

According to Albanian media reports, nothing illegal was found during the inspection of the four detainees.

Earlier on Sunday, Albanian media reported that two Russian citizens, 33-year-old Svetlana Timofeyeva and 23-year-old Mikhail Zorin, were detained in Albania for allegedly breaching a weapons factory in Gramsh.

They reportedly told the police that they were photographers and bloggers who document abandoned military facilities.

There was reportedly another young man with a Ukrainian passport among those detained, but his identity remains unknown.

The Russian Embassy in Albania told Sputnik that it had not received any information from the Albanian authorities regarding the alleged detention of Russian citizens in Gramsh, and had only seen information about the alleged incident in Albanian media.

Related Topics

Police Russia Gramsh Young Man Albania Albanian Women Sunday Media TV From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

19 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

19 hours ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

1 day ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

1 day ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

1 day ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.