UPDATE - Four Dead Following Building Collapse In Marseille - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 07:10 PM

UPDATE - Four Dead Following Building Collapse in Marseille - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Rescuers have discovered four bodies in the rubble of a collapsed apartment building in Marseille as search continues for eight people reported missing, media said Monday.

Two bodies were discovered overnight by the Marseille marine-firefighters in the rubble on Rue de Tivoli, followed by two others retrieved on Monday morning, according to France Inter public radio.

At least 134 firefighters are involved in the search for survivors. Housing Minister Olivier Klein told reporters at the scene that the operation was being conducted with caution because neighboring buildings were at risk of collapsing.

Klein said 206 people had been evaluated from the adjacent buildings.

The four-story apartment building collapsed on Rue de Tivoli in the center of Marseille overnight from Saturday to Sunday. Some reports suggested that there was a loud explosion prior to the collapse.

Fire raging under the rubble hampered the search-and-rescue operation. At least five people have been confirmed injured.

The collapse has reportedly also partially brought down an adjoining building. Nearly 200 people have been evacuated from 40 buildings located close to the site of the collapse, BFMTV said on Sunday.

More Stories From World

