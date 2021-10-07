UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Four Employees Of Airport In Saudi Arabia's Abha Injured By Houthi Drone Attack - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Four employees of the airport of Saudi Arabia's southwestern city of Abha have been injured as a result of an attack carried out by an explosive-laden drone launched by the Yemeni Shia Houthi rebels, media reported.

The drone was downed by the Saudi forces but four people were injured by debris of the destroyed drone, Saudi Arabia's state-run Al-Ekhbariya broadcaster reported, citing the Arab coalition.

Hours earlier, the coalition said it had destroyed a Houthi workshop for planting boats with explosives, and a drone assembly and launch facility in different parts of Yemen.

"In the Al Hudaydah province, the coalition has struck the workshop where (the Houthis) built boats and laden them with explosives. Three boats prepared for soon attacks have been destroyed.

(The coalition) has also destroyed the position of the Ansar Allah group (Houthis) in the province of Al Jawf, which was used for launching explosive-laden drones along with two unmanned aerial vehicles prepared for attacks on Saudi Arabia," the coalition said, as quoted by the SPA news agency.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.

The Houthis often use drones with explosives to attack Saudi border areas.

