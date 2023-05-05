UPDATE - Four New US Bases in Philippines Will Not Be Used to Attack Anyone - Marcos

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said on Thursday that he has assured Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang that the four new US bases to be built in the Philippines will not be used to attack anyone.

"Last month, the Philippines granted four new bases to the United States. I assured the foreign minister of China these are not intended to be military sites to attack anyone," Marcos told a podcast interview at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on Thursday.

On Monday, Marcos said the Philippine government was opposed to any military provocations in the region and would not allow itself to be turned into a staging post for any country's military campaigns.

"The United States has never brought up the possibility that these sites will be used to attack anybody. That is not the purpose of these sites and this is not the way that they will be used," Marcos said.

Marcos also said that the United States has not asked the Philippines to provide any military forces in the event of a US-China war over Taiwan.

When Marcos was asked if the Biden administration had requested any Philippine military forces be supplied in the event of a US conflict breaking out with China over the status of Taiwan, he replied, "No."

The Philippines and China are also "slowly inching" toward a resolution of their disagreement over which nation should enjoy control and sovereignty over oil and gas fields in the South China Sea, Marcos said.

The Philippines and the United States have agreed to increase their joint military exercises in the region with the goal of boosting agility and quick responses to emerging threats amid increasing tensions between China and the two nations, Marcos added.