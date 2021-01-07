UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Four People Died During Protests In Washington - Police Chief

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 01:05 PM

UPDATE - Four People Died During Protests in Washington - Police Chief

At least four people died on Wednesday during protests in Washington, DC, Robert Contee, the chief of the Washington Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) At least four people died on Wednesday during protests in Washington, DC, Robert Contee, the chief of the Washington Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), said.

On Wednesday, supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol as Congress was set to certify his electoral defeat to Joe Biden. They were confronted by the police, and clashes ensued.

"One Capitol police officer discharged their service weapon striking an adult female. She was transported to a local hospital, where after all life-saving efforts fail, she was pronounced deceased," Contee said at a press conference. "Additionally, there were three other deaths reported today from the area around the Capitol grounds. One adult female and two adult males appeared to have suffered from separate medical emergencies which resulted in their deaths.

"

�According to the police official, at least 14 officers sustained injuries in the course of unrest.

"You should also be aware that at least 14 MPD officers have sustained injuries during the demonstrations. One member suffered serious injuries after he was pulled into the crowd and assaulted. He is currently hospitalized and undergoing testing for treatment for his injuries," Contee said.

Another officer was struck in the face by a projectile, the police chief said, adding that the rest of causalities were not serious yet still "concerning."

The woman shot dead by the police was identified by a friend to FOX news as Ashli Babbitt, a 14-year US air force veteran.

