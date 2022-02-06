UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Four People Injured In Hit-And-Run Incident At Winnipeg Protest, Driver Arrested - Police

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2022 | 08:50 AM

UPDATE - Four People Injured in Hit-And-Run Incident at Winnipeg Protest, Driver Arrested - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) At least four people were injured when a man drove his vehicle through a group of demonstrators who were protesting against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates in Winnipeg, the capital of Canada's Manitoba Province, the city police said.

The hit-and-run incident occurred on Friday night. "The initial information was that a west-bound Jeep Patriot had driven through a group of protesters that were part of the 'Freedom Convoy'," Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver told reporters on Saturday.

According to Carver, police eventually stopped the vehicle and the driver was arrested "after a brief struggle."

"The Jeep struck four adult males in total," the police spokesperson said, specifying that three people suffered minor injuries and were treated on the scene, while a fourth person was taken to the hospital.

The 42-year-old suspect currently in custody and faces several charges. According to police, he was not one of the participants in the Freedom Convoy rally, which was held outside the Manitoba Legislative Building.

The current wave of protests against COVID-19 measures in Canada started at the end of January, when thousands of truckers and other demonstrators gathered in Ottawa expressing strong opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the US-Canada border. The protests have been generally peaceful, but several criminal investigations have been launched into a series of incidents connected to the demonstrations.

Related Topics

Injured Police Canada Driver Vehicle Winnipeg Ottawa Man January Border Criminals Jeep Opposition

Recent Stories

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

8 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

8 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

8 hours ago
 PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective m ..

PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective manner: Ayub Afridi

8 hours ago
 Russia Braces for More US Sanctions After Seeing B ..

Russia Braces for More US Sanctions After Seeing Bipartisan Support in Congress ..

8 hours ago
 'Gang of criminals' gathered at Model Town to prev ..

'Gang of criminals' gathered at Model Town to prevent retrieval of looted money ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>