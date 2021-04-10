NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) Four people have died and two are in critical condition following a fire that hit a hospital for COVID-19 patients in the city of Nagpur in India's Maharashtra state, Indian media reported on Saturday.

According to the NDTV broadcaster, 27 patients were evacuated to other hospitals over the blaze.

The fire reportedly erupted at the air conditioning unit in the intensive care unit.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the incident.

"Saddened by the hospital fire in Nagpur. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives.

Praying that the injured recover at the earliest," Modi wrote on his Twitter page on Saturday.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 134.34 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.9 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

India has confirmed over 13.06 million coronavirus cases so far, with more than 167,000 deaths. The country comes third in terms of the number of cases, following the United States and Brazil.