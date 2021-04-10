UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Four People Killed By Fire At Hospital For COVID-19 Patients In India's Nagpur - Reports

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 04:40 AM

UPDATE - Four People Killed by Fire at Hospital for COVID-19 Patients in India's Nagpur - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) Four people have died and two are in critical condition following a fire that hit a hospital for COVID-19 patients in the city of Nagpur in India's Maharashtra state, Indian media reported on Saturday.

According to the NDTV broadcaster, 27 patients were evacuated to other hospitals over the blaze.

The fire reportedly erupted at the air conditioning unit in the intensive care unit.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the incident.

"Saddened by the hospital fire in Nagpur. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives.

Praying that the injured recover at the earliest," Modi wrote on his Twitter page on Saturday.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 134.34 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.9 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

India has confirmed over 13.06 million coronavirus cases so far, with more than 167,000 deaths. The country comes third in terms of the number of cases, following the United States and Brazil.

Related Topics

India Injured Fire Prime Minister World Twitter Narendra Modi Died Nagpur Brazil United States March 2020 Media Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Heritage Mosque Square i ..

4 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah condoles with Queen Elizab ..

5 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

5 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler opens Khor Kalba Fort, reviews desig ..

5 hours ago

12th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

5 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah opens Sharjah Heritage Days in Ka ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.