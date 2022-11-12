UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Four People Suffer Bullet Wounds Near College Montmorency In Canada - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2022 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) Four people have suffered bullet wounds at a park in the Canadian city of Laval near College Montmorency, Canadian broadcaster CTV reported on Friday, citing police and sources.

Earlier in the day, the CBC broadcaster reported that three people have been injured in the shooting.

According to the report, police were called to a park at around 5:22 p.m. local time (22:22 GMT) after shots were fired near College Montmorency. Police told the broadcaster that nothing happened inside the school, and the victims ran into the school after suffering wounds. They have not suffered life-threatening injuries.

The report said that police were looking for one or more suspects in the shooting.

Police do not have immediate information about the ages or genders of the victims.

According to CTV's report, four people have been wounded during the gunfire and have already been sent to a hospital.

Police have blocked road traffic in both directions and put the school into lockdown in search of the suspect(s), the report said.

The school's staff and students have been notified of the shooter by an eyewitness, who had screamed for people to take cover, sources told the broadcaster. Students have been moved into a safe space while their parents are waiting outside the school.

