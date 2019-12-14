UPDATE - Four Taliban Militants Arrested in Southern Afghanistan - National Directorate of Security

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) of Afghanistan's southern Helmand province said on Saturday that it had launched an anti-terror operation overnight and arrested four Taliban militants

The NDS wrote in a statement that it detained the militants with ammunition in the Washir district of the Helmand province.

According to the statement, three Taliban centers were destroyed in the operation.

The Taliban have been waging a war against the Afghan government for years, challenging stability and security in the region. As a result, terrorist groups, such as the Islamic State and al-Qaeda (both banned in Russia), have also spread across the country.